94-year-old WWII veteran goes on flight of a lifetime

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/KETK) – A veteran from Illinois had a special experience on Monday.

Harlow Rosborough, 94, of Machesney Park had the chance to fly in a 1943 Boeing Stearman.

He served in Japan as a demolitions expert during World War II.

Dream Flights helped plan the special event. This nonprofit organization “gives back to those that have given.” It helps seniors and veterans in long-term care facilities have the chance to fly.

“Well, I haven’t been in an airplane for years and years, so it will be a really neat experience for me,” Rosborough said.

With the help of donations, Dream Flights has organized trips for more than 5,000 veterans, and allowed them to make precious memories.

Rosborough’s daughter, Candy Wahlstrom, said the flight was something special for them.

“This is something he didn’t think would ever probably happen and when it did, it was amazing,” said Wahlstrom. “At 94-years-old…this is amazing that he could actually physically do it.”

Dream Flights pilot Andrew Lohmar mentioned their work is also meaningful to them.

“The whole experience is rewarding,” Lohmar said. “Getting to meet our veterans and hear their stories is probably the most rewarding part.”

Walhstrom also said she was grateful the event was organized for her father.

“I was just stunned. You just stood there in awe because it was so exciting just to see, to actually have it happen,” said Walhstrom. “It’s just so honoring, to remember our WWII vets and all of our veterans. They keep our country free.”