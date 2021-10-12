98 percent of Baylor Scott & White employees vaccinated

CENTRAL TEXAS – Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-40 – banning any entity in the state from requiring vaccine mandates.

This comes after Baylor Scott & White announced this summer that all employees must be vaccinated by October 1.

Baylor Scott & White told FOX 44:

“We are currently reviewing the executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. As of October 1, roughly 98% of our workforce is in compliance. We continue to process vaccination records.“

This is in an effort to help with the pandemic during the surge in Delta variant cases. The Healthcare system announced all employees, providers and volunteers must be vaccinated by October 1 – unless granted an exemption.

In a new executive order GA-40 by Governor Abbott, no entity in the state can require COVID-19 vaccination of employees or consumers.

Several major companies said they will abide by the federal mandate – including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

… we would be expected to comply with the President’s Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor. We will continue to follow all Orders closely and keep our Employees updated on any potential changes to existing policies.” – Southwest Airlines

Members of the community shared their thought on FOX 44’s Facebook page – some agreeing and some against this new mandate.

Failure to comply with the new executive order can results in fines, according to the document.

Baylor Scott & White says they will continue to process vaccination records and communicate with team members – ensuring their records are accurate.