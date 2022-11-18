TYLER, Texas (KETK) – AAA is warning travelers to be prepared before they leave as they predict 4 million Texans will be traveling 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.

“Travel is going to be a little bit heavier than it was last year, and pretty close to pre-pandemic levels when we saw recorded traveling in 2019,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson, AAA Texas.

AAA is preparing to keep you safe and on the road this Thanksgiving.

“Blowouts tires, flat tires, dead batteries, and vehicle lockouts are some of the top roadside emergency calls we see during the holidays,” said Armbruster.

Experts say you should thoroughly check your car before you leave.

“A visual inspection of your vehicle from front to back, top side, underside is very important,” said Gary Stewart, managing partner, Stewart Automotive.

As well as making sure everything under the hood is checked out, you also want to check the tread on your tires, make sure there are no cracks and make sure there are proper air levels in your tires.

“If it’s something you find out that you could of prevented by maintenance or by having the car inspected, it not only ruins your trip, but it could cost you a lot of money to have those things repaired out on the road, away from home,” said Stewart.

If you are traveling up north where they are experiencing winter weather, Stewart Automotive managing partner Gary Stewart says you need to take extra precautions.

“Traveling up into a cold climate if you live in East Texas or a warmer climate, your car is going to go into hypothermic shock just like you are,” said Stewart.

You will need to check your fluids, use a non-freezing antifreeze and make sure your wiper blades work.

AAA and Stewart Automotive say you need to have extra blankets and coats and an emergency kit in your car while traveling.

“Charged cell phone, non-perishable food items for you, your passenger, and don’t forget about your pets, also water for everyone onboard,” said Armbruster.

If you do have any roadside emergencies pull your car over as far as you can on the shoulder and call for help.

Here’s some holiday travelling resources you may need: