Abbott sends more resources to areas with surging COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more people and resources to El Paso and Lubbock to help deal with a large outbreak of COVID-19 in these communities.

These resources include medical personnel, medical equipment, personal protective equipment and mobile testing sites, said information from the governor’s office.

“The State of Texas is ensuring that our communities hit the hardest by COVID-19 have the resources and support they need to keep people safe and bring hospitalization rates back down. We continue to work closely with local officials in El Paso and Lubbock to meet the needs of each community and mitigate the spread of this virus.” Greg Abbott, governor

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services have deployed two Auxiliary Medical Units to Lubbock to help hospitals care for the sick.

There are currently 716 personnel in the region with more being deployed as needed.

TDEM and DSHS also have deployed over 1,350 medical professionals to the El Paso region. The Alternate Care Site in El Paso is increasing capacity from 65 beds to 100 beds by Friday, the announcement said.

Last week, the governor announced that three U.S. Air Force Medical Specialty Teams have been deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense to assist area hospitals. Texas Department of State Health Services has also deployed six AMUs to assist area hospitals deal with increased patient loads.