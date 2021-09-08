Abbott designates Level 1 Trauma center in the RGV, signs bill capping insulin co-pays

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott designated DHR Health as a Level 1 Trauma center and signed Senate Bill 827, which caps co-pay prices for insulin prescriptions.

DHR Health will now serve as a Level 1 Trauma Center, which provides a regional resource to provide complete care for every aspect of an injury.

Previously, the closest Level 1 Trauma Center to the Rio Grande Valley was in San Antonio, approximately 224 miles away.

The official designation will allow DHR Health to provide 24-hour in-house general surgeons and prompt availability of care in specialties, among other services.

“You no longer have to travel hundreds of miles to receive the healthcare you need and deserve,” said Dr. Manish Singh, DHR Health CEO. “A Level 1 Trauma center is a gamechanger for all of our community.”

Abbott also held a ceremonial signing of SB 827, which limits insulin prescription co-pays to $25 per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

“This is going to cut healthcare costs for Texans with diabetes and Texans who may otherwise face exorbitant out-of-pocket costs,” said Abbott.

A study from the American Diabetes Association shows that “the average list price of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years, nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013”.

One concern about SB 827 is that it only lowers the price of insulin for people with insurance, not those on Medicaid or people who are uninsured.

Over a quarter of people in the Rio Grande Valley have diabetes. According to the Texas Comptroller, the Rio Grande Valley has an uninsured rate of over 25% as well.