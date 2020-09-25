Alba-Golden ISD requires 2-week quarantine for varsity football and volleyball teams due to COVID-19

ALBA, Texas (KETK) All students involved in varsity football, varsity volleyball, and JV volleyball are being told to quarantine for 14 days.

This quarantine requires that students begin virtual learning rather than in-person and should not attend school or any other school-sponsored event.

Students are encouraged to stay at home for this quarantine and refrain from visiting any public place. The quarantine will begin September 25 and last through October 8. Students will be allowed to return to campus on Friday, October 9

The district will continue its junior high football and JV football games if they find opponents willing to play. The school will provide updates about the games.

This quarantine is a response to positive COVID-19 tests within the district’s athletics program that has been contact-traced to include each of these teams.

In a statement Alba-Golden Athletics wrote, “We feel that this is the best course of action in order to protect our students and their families as best as possible during this time.”

If you need a refund for any of the games cancelled during this quarantine period, you can bring your tickets to Coach Webster to get a refund.