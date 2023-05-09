Which gifts are best for teachers?

This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week. One week a year is hardly enough to truly show teachers how much they’re valued and appreciated, but that doesn’t mean the deals and giveaways on offer this year are frivolous. Plus, some of the best deals are actually offered year-round for educators of all levels. They’re also surprisingly varied with some deals covering supplies, others covering services and some discounting meals at restaurants.

Freebie and deal examples

This short list covers some of the discount types available.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: On May 8, teachers get 20% off a check.

On May 8, teachers get 20% off a check. Apple: Teachers get up to $200 off computers and accessories.

Teachers get up to $200 off computers and accessories. Crayola: Teachers get 20% off products on the Teacher Gift Ideas page. Use the code “EDUCATORS.”

Teachers get 20% off products on the Teacher Gift Ideas page. Use the code “EDUCATORS.” Great Wolf Lodge: Education community members save up to 40% on reservations booked this week, going as far forward as September 21. Ten dollars from each reservation is also donated toward classroom supplies for those in need.

Education community members save up to 40% on reservations booked this week, going as far forward as September 21. Ten dollars from each reservation is also donated toward classroom supplies for those in need. Half Price Books: Educators can save 10% year-round with the Educator Discount Card.

Best teaching materials

Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Board

Communication is key for learning, but not all students learn best in the same ways. Some, for example, are visual learners. Being able to draw and write your lessons sets those students up for success.

Sold by Amazon

Bankers Box Compartment Organizer

This cubby comes in 10- or 15-slot sizes. You can use it on your own for organization or you can turn it into a “work completed” collector with a cubby for each of your students.

Sold by Amazon

Distinctivs Teacher Reward Motivational Stickers

Students of all ages require constant motivation to continue learning. Something as simple as these stickers give positive feedback to them so they can enjoy their progress. There are 1,080 total stickers in nine designs.

Sold by Amazon

Learning Resources Conversation Cubes

Some students find it difficult to build relationships with others. These fun dice make a game of introductions to lessen the anxiety they can otherwise feel. Each of the six dice has six unique questions, for a total of 36.

Sold by Amazon

School Supply Boxes Ultimate High School and College Essentials Kit

This 92-piece kit is bursting with teaching materials such as notebooks, pencils, pens and more. Use them as backups for students who may not be available to afford supplies.

Sold by Amazon

