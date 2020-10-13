Alzheimer’s Association on the possible benefits from getting a flu shot

With Flu season rapidly approaching, its the time of year when everyone is urged to get flu shots. There may be some added benefits with the flu vaccination in regards to Alzheimer’s. Dr. Benjamin Tseng with Alzheimer’s Association joins us to explain how.

Also, this year’s Tyler and Longview Walks to End Alzheimer’s, both hosted by KETK chief meteorologist Marcus Bagwell. The Tyler Walk is Saturday, October 24, and the Longview Walk is Saturday, October 31. Due to COVID, there will be no large crowds or open areas with tents and displays. Instead, the 2020 Walk is a hybrid of live on-line and physical walking in small groups or solo, in neighborhoods, on walking trails, where ever people want to wave the Alzheimer’s flag and walk.

For more information on research or the walk please go to: http://alz.org/walk