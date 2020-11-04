Amarillo kindergarten student dies of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMC)— Teachers have confirmed that an Amarillo ISD kindergarten student died last week from COVID-19.

When asked who reports school deaths, Director Casie Stoughton says that the Public Health Department handles that reporting and says that they are, “heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers go out to that particular family and any family who has lost someone here in our community. We know that this disease has taken a toll on our community, on our state, on our world and anyone who has lost someone so we are certainly heartbroken.”

This will be updated as more information is released.