AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old San Antonio girl missing since Monday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

Lina Sardar Khil has been described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs roughly 55 lbs. and stands about 4’0″ tall.

She was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday, wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg in San Antonio. She has straight, shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

Law enforcement officials believe Lina to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this child is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.