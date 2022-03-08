BURNET, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.

Helen May Marie Pierce is 11-years-old, white, 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts. Burnet Police said that Pierce reportedly left 906 North Hill Street in Burnet at 11:30 p.m. on March 6.

She was seen leaving in a gray four-door vehicle with an unknown man. The license plate is unknown at this time.

The Burnet Police Department responded to the report of Pierce as a “runaway juvenile”, but an Amber Alert was issued due to the age of the child and circumstances surrounding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.