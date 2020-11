BEEVILLE, Texas (KETK)- An amber alert has been activated for a nine-year-old from Beeville, Texas.

The boy’s name is Jeremiah Thomas. He has black hair, weighs 65 pounds and is 4’6″.

Thomas was last seen in his hometown around 10:23 p.m. on Sunday. He is believed to be with Shannon Thomas, 32, who weighs 130 pounds and is 5’4″.

The Amber Alert also listed a 2014 Green Chevrolet Sonic as a vehicle of interest, and it was reported as stolen. The car has the following Texas license plate: GCW5960.