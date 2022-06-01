SPRING, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old Black male in Spring. The vehicle is a white 2008 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KMY-0702.

Mansa Igbokwe was last seen wearing a white printed onesie. Officials say the suspect is a Black male who is possibly wearing a tan shirt and brown pants.

The suspect was identified as Obinna Igbokwe, 41, who is described as a Black male, weighing 190 pounds and 6 feet tall.

If you have any information on on their whereabouts, contact the authorities.