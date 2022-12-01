PARADISE, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 7-year-old girl out of Paradise in Wise County.

The child is identified as a white female, Athena Strand, 7. She was last seen wearing a gray/black long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans with flowers on the front pockets and brown boots.

Authorities said Strand is 4 feet tall, 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Strand’s whereabouts are unknown and law enforcement believes that her safety and health are in danger.

Those with information on Strand’s whereabouts should call 911.