CORINTH, Texas (KETK) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl out of Corinth.

Angie Carrasco was last seen wearing a t-shirt with black shorts and “Croc-style” shoes. She is described as Hispanic, 5’1″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown but is reportedly driving a newer model Chevrolet Silverado with unknown license plates.

Carrasco is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with any information is urged to contact 911 immediately.