KEMPNER, Texas (KETK) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three young children that have been missing from Kempner.

The children are 3-year-old Kristen, 4-year-old Christine and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson, II. All three are described as African-American.

Officials suspect 35-year-old Kristine Amber Whitehead after she failed to appear in a custody hearing. She is believed to be driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate GJZ8544.

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call 911 immediately.