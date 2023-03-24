Robinson (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Robinson.

Police say Cadence Masterpool disappeared with a young woman Thursday afternoon. She was last seen in the 500 block of Celeste Drive.

Cadence Masterpool.

Cadence was last seen wearing a black dress, white and grey leggings, and dark blue crocs. She has two tattoos: 5300 Brauswood on her left chest and a ‘Hello Kitty’ tattoo on her stomach. She also has lip and nose piercings.

Police say she may be with a woman who is between 18 and 24, with brown eyes. They may be in a silver car with Mexican license plate GAC-513-C.

If you’ve seen her, call Robinson Police at 254-662-2310.