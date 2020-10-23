American Freedom Museum unveils new memorial exhibit

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The American Freedom Museum will host a dedication ceremony to open a new one-of-a-kind outdoor memorial and educational exhibit, honoring American veterans and military personnel who have heroically served our nation and sacrificed their lives to protect everyday freedoms.

The event will start Saturday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. on the Freedom Plaza. The dedication ceremony for the new Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial and Walk of Honor Teaching exhibit was made possible through a collaborative effort made by a lead donor and many other charitable businesses, this exhibit will mark the first of its kind in the United States.

Brigadier General Joe Ramirez, Commandment of Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, along with representatives of the Texas A&M Ross Volunteers will be present. The Ross Volunteers will be presenting the colors and will conclude the ceremony with a 21-gun salute.

East Texas veterans from all branches of the military will also be present, placing flags at 22 separate stations to remember those who lost their lives during each conflict.

For the museum’s director, Jan Hommel, the exhibit aligns perfectly with their goal to educate younger generations on the nation’s history.

“We tried to focus on things started from Vietnam all the way around to 9/11 and then also into Iraq and Afghanistan to remind children continually that there are men and women that are sacrificing their lives and protecting us as they go about their daily routines and activities, that there are people who are allowing us to have those freedoms that we get to enjoy each and every day.” Jan Hommel, Director, American Freedom Museum

The Musem will also be opening its newly renovated Korean War and Persian Gulf war galleries along with premiering several new artifacts, educational and technology additions.