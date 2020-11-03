An 18-year-old politics fanatic from Lindale is voting for the first time on Election Day

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Gavin Drewry loves politics. On November 3rd his prayers will be answered as he becomes eligible to vote for the very first time.

Drewry is a senior at Lindale High School. He’s been into politics since he was a freshman.

His bedroom is covered with Ronald Reagan memorabilia, even though he was too young to remember him as president. He’s also a fan of the history of America.

But, at the end of the day, he’s still a normal teenager. He likes going to class and visiting the trails when he has time.

Drewry also has big dreams he wants to achieve.

“I was probably 13 or 14 when I first started looking at politics. I always had a dream of eventually running for presidency and so ever since then, I followed the current presidency..see how they were doing,” said Drewry.

The teenager added he is still finalizing his candidate choices and has a lot of split decisions, but he said he’s excited for what election day is going to bring.