An American won the Rubik’s Cube World cup after solving the puzzle in 5.9 seconds

(RTV)-American Max Park took just under six seconds to win the Rubik’s Cube World Cup.

The competition was held online on Saturday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the safety of their homes, competitors went head-to-head in four categories for the $30,000 prize pool.

In addition to the blue riband final in the mixed ‘speedcubing’, the other events included ‘fastest hand’, ‘speedcubing (female)’ and ‘re-scramble’.

Park beat world record holder and twice former champion Feliks Zemdegs of Australia with a 5.9 second effort to take the title.

Chris Mills of the United Kingdom took gold in ‘re-scramble’, Philipp Weyer of Germany won the fastest one handed award, and France’s Juliette Sébastien won the female speedcubing.

Erno Rubik, the Rubik’s cube creator said it was never his intention to have people compete to see who could complete the puzzle the fastest.

“For me this is not, never was, a target, but I can understand, and I see the enthusiastic expressions of people when I am visiting these tournaments. Lots of people are doing the same thing and they know what they are doing, and they know what the others are doing and they enjoy it very much,” Rubik said.