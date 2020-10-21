Angelina County hosts Tire & E- Waste Collection day

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Angelina County will host a Tire Day to recycle old tires.

They event will be this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 500 Southpark Dr.

You can can bring up to 8 tires at no charge. Each tire will be $2 for each additional car and truck.

Semi-tires will cost $5 each, however semi-trucks are not included in the 8 free tires)

No off the road tires and no business drop off will be accepted.

The event will also offer free disposal of car and small engine batteries. Electronics can be dropped off with no charge, however televisions and computer monitors will no be accepted.