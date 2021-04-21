3 new DPS canine teams graduate from training

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday they graduated three canine teams from a nine-week training program.

The dogs are named Reno, Eztold and Tara. The officials graduated on April 1. There are more than 50 DPS Canine Detection Teams in the state, and they are a part of the Texas Highway Patrol Division.

In 2020, according to DPS, canine teams helped seize around 5,342 pounds of marijuana, 342.92 pounds of cocaine, 37.75 pounds of heroin, 816.69 pounds of methamphetamine, 35.77 pounds of hashish and $4.2 million in cash.

“Our canine units play an integral role in interdicting criminals and detecting narcotics on the streets, and because of their hard work, there are victims and victims’ families that will never be known,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m proud to welcome these three new handlers and canines to the roster. After completing the necessary training, these teams are ready to take on their next assignment in protecting and serving the state of Texas.”

Two of the K-9 officers came from a nonprofit organization and one was from the Lackland Air Force Base. Also, two of the four-legged crime fighters are German Shepherds and one is a Dutch Shepherd/ Belgian Malinois. Reno will be stationed at Eagle Pass, Eztold will be sent to Laredo, and Tara is going to Big Springs.