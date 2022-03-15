GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 31 animals were rescued from an animal cruelty situation on Monday. A dwarf caiman and two pythons were some of the animals seized by investigators in Hitchcock, Texas near Galveston on March 14, according to the SPCA.

Law enforcement found the animals inside a home that had garbage and animal remains, said our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies had a warrant, so they searched the property. Officials found 10 dogs, nine puppies, four guinea pigs, three horses, one Burmese and one Ball python, a dwarf caiman, a rabbit and a bull calf.

On the same day, deputies rescued 52 cats from another house in La Marque. The animals were living in “deplorable conditions” surrounded by urine and feces.

They were later taken to the Houston SPCA to be evaluated by veterinarians. Some of the cats are receiving care for upper respiratory infections and urine scalding.

People should call their local animal control agency or 911 to report possible animal cruelty. They may also reach out to the Humane Society by clicking here.