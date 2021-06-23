Abbott’s veto of Safe Outdoor Dogs Act stirs controversy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans are disappointed in Governor Greg Abbott after he vetoed a bill they say could have helped save the lives of dogs in the state.

The bill was among 20 pieces of legislation vetoed by the governor.

Senate Bill 474, known as the “Safe Outdoor Dogs Act” would have defined acceptable living conditions for a dog.

Animal advocates say that right now the state’s laws are too vague.

“A chained dog can live its entire life outside in the sun and in the cold and it’s perfectly legal,” said Deborah Dobbs, the president and founder of SPCA.

If it was passed, the law would have made it illegal in the state of Texas to chain up dogs and leave them without drinkable water, shade or shelter.

“I have taken chains off of animals I could barely lift, they were so heavy,” said Dobbs.

One thing Dobbs worried about is the intense summer heat for the animals left outside.

Because of the harsh living conditions some dogs are found in by rescuers, they are brought into the shelters with traumas that cause some to be aggressive or fearful of most things.

“When they’re brought in to us, it’s a completely different way of life for them,” said Kat Cortelyou, Director of Operations at SPCA.

The animals may be experiencing having their own bed, clean water and consistent meals for the first time in their lives.

“Our animals are kept in the air conditioning, they get outside time when the weather is mild,” added Cortelyou.

Abbott said that part of his reason for vetoeing the bill is Texas already has strong laws protecting dogs from animal cruelty, adding the penalites proposed in the bill seemed excessive.

Animal lovers say they will continue fighting for the lives of those who aren’t able to speak up for themselves.