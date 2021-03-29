Alligator in Lake Livingston dies after being shot in eye with pellet gun

Dead alligator in Lake Livingston was shot in eye. (Courtesy)

ONALASKA, Texas (KETK) –An alligator found floating in Lake Livingston died after it was shot in the eye with a pellet gun, said the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The animal was found on March 3 floating in the lake just north of Highway 190 near Onalaska, said information released by the department.

“Texas Game Wardens are seeking information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the persons responsible for this illegal act,” the posting said.

Those with information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible can receive a $1,000 reward by calling Operation Game Thief 1-800-792-4263.