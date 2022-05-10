TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thanks to an anonymous donor, Keebler, a dog who was born with a congenital heart defect, has received enough donations to have a lifesaving surgery.

The SPCA of East Texas said that they are now in the process of scheduling his appointment and preparing for his recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who helped give Keebler a full and wonderful life!” SPCA of East Texas

In April, the SPCA of East Texas announced that they were accepting donations for Keebler. The congenital heart defect is slowly crushing his heart. He was found in a hoarding situation, and after he was rescued a veterinarian found that he had a grade six out of six heart murmur, ringworms and an upper respiratory infection.

The SPCA said that his heart murmur was so severe that it could be felt when he was held.