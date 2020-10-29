April the giraffe’s calf Azizi dies at East Texas zoo unexpectedly

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Azizi, the youngest calf to the famous April the giraffe, passed away unexpectedly at the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in Grand Saline on Tuesday. He was born back in New York in March 2019.

April garnered worldwide attention in 2017 when she gave birth to Tajiri. More than 1.2 million people tuned in live to witness his birth. The park said more than 300,000 people watched their video of new calf’s birth, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

The zoo released a statement late Wednesday night, saying that his death was “entirely unexpected and unpreventable.”