Austin Pets Alive! shines spotlight on ‘differently abled’ pups with mobility problems

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lovable shelter dogs who suffer from mobility problems were shown off by Austin Pets Alive! at a photoshoot on Saturday.

The shelter hosted the event with their “differently abled” dogs, some of whom need to use a wheelchair, to show the public that they would make great pets.

The shelter said it often takes in dogs that are badly injured and helps them through the recovery process, with the hope of finding them loving forever homes.

Dogs with mobility issues play at Austin Pets Alive! (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

The 10 disabled dogs, including Lyla, who came to APA! last June, would have been put down if they weren’t taken in by the shelter, volunteers said.

They said that it can be challenging to convince people that these are “really good” dogs – adding that they are often overlooked by potential adopters and fosters.

You can view the available pets at Austin Pets Alive! by clicking here.