Bossart Bark Park national finalist to win grant from Petsafe

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — SPCA of East Texas’ Bossart Bark Park is a national finalist for PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park contest.

The maker of pet products is awarding grants that will allow dog parks to make improvements based on the results of voting.

Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community, said information from contest organizers.

Following the Bark for Your Park contest voting period,10 communities across the country will receive funding to either build a dog park or provide enhancements to an existing dog park.

“We need our SPCA of East Texas community to support this grant by voting daily or as often as possible and share with friends to vote from Aug. 3 until Aug. 31,” said a statement from SPCA of East Texas.

Information on how to vote is available by clicking at the Petsafe website.

The Bossart Bark Park, which opened in 2018 in Tyler, is an eight-acre community park on 60 acres of rolling hills surrounding with a lake.