LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse and burro event from July 14 to 15 at the George H. Henderson Arena in Lufkin, Texas.

The event will feature 120 animals for adoption. It begins Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and adoptions take place July 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to The Bureau of Land Management, part of the program’s efforts is to find every horse and burro a good home, so the bureau now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal.

The bureau also announced additional steps to insure the safety of animals through the Adoption Incentive Program, including “conducting inspections of wild horses and burros within six months of the adoption date.”

Animals offered at the event are “adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west.” The Bureau of Land Management removes surplus animals from the range “to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.” Since 1973, BLM has placed over 280,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.

The Bureau of Land Management staff will approve applications onsite. Staff will also be on hand to provide more information and assist with the short application process.

To qualify: Applicants must be at least 18-years-old with no record of animal abuse. Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.

Corral fence must meet height requirements:

Adult horses – 6 feet

Yearlings – 5 feet

Burros – 4.5 feet

Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.

The George H. Henderson Arena is located at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin. For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit their website here.