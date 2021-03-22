‘Buzi’ the goat adopted following sprint in downtown Las Vegas

UPDATE 3/18/21 8 P.M.: Caretakers at The Animal Foundation say “Buzi” has been adopted.

****ORIGINAL STORY****

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is full of surprises and while some are expected, some are not.

Over the weekend a goat, known as “Buzi,” got loose and sprinted around the downtown area causing a bit of commotion.

After a chase involving police and animal control, a scared Buzi was taken into custody and is now at the Animal Foundation where he is awaiting adoption because no one has claimed him.

He is described as shy but very nice but he is suffering from a minor cold, at the moment. It’s believed Buzi is around a year-and-a-half old and still has plenty of life and new experiences ahead of him.

The Animal Foundation is accepting applications from anyone interested in adopting Buzi. The cost of adoption is $50. One thing a possible owner should keep in mind, is that goats are notorious escape artists.

“They always escape, so a goat escaping is not a big deal. A goat escaping, I guess, in downtown is kind of unique. Again, it just reinforces that you have to have the right set up or they will find a way out and then if they’re super scared they’re just going to keep running away,” said Animal Foundation veterinarian Dr. Jo Jarred.

It’s recommended that Buzi have a barn-type are with plenty of space to run. It make also take him a bit of time to get comfortable with people and other animals.