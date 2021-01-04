Caldwell Zoo accepting applications for new summer program for teen volunteers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo is accepting applications for teens to join a limited volunteer program. The Caldwell Zoo said spaces fill up fast.

Zoo Crew Volunteers will assist professional counselors by leading activities, guiding games and helping with crafts. Volunteers may also get hands-on training to present Caldwell Zoo Ambassador animals.

Volunteer opportunities are available throughout the summer beginning on June 1st, 2021. Zoo Crew members are required to commit to a minimum of two weeks. Daily hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

