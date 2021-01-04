TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo is accepting applications for teens to join a limited volunteer program. The Caldwell Zoo said spaces fill up fast.
Zoo Crew Volunteers will assist professional counselors by leading activities, guiding games and helping with crafts. Volunteers may also get hands-on training to present Caldwell Zoo Ambassador animals.
Volunteer opportunities are available throughout the summer beginning on June 1st, 2021. Zoo Crew members are required to commit to a minimum of two weeks. Daily hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
- Two dead after man thrown from vehicle in Van Zandt County crash
- Parents with babies born in 2020 could qualify for $1,100 in extra stimulus cash
- Don’t mess with Texas scholarship begins accepting applications for 2021
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as COVID cases explode higher
- Caldwell Zoo accepting applications for new summer program for teen volunteers