Caldwell Zoo announces birth of 4 cheetah cubs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo announced cheetah cubs were born.

Mary Jo, the cheetah, is now the proud mother of four healthy cubs.

The Caldwell zoo said that cheetahs are sensitive animals and are in great care with privacy.

“We want to make sure she remains relaxed and stays focused on being a good mom. That means we do everything we can to not disturb her,” the Caldwell Zoo officials said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Caldwell zoo fostered a cheetah cub from Wildlife Safari in Oregon.