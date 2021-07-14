Caldwell Zoo keeps elephants cool with big splash in the summer

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Caldwell Zoo is making sure to keep their animals cool in the rising temperatures this summer. While we are staying cool with cold treats and a dip in the pool, the zoo animals are following the same protocol. Big cats and carnivores get frozen blood-cicles on hot days and vegetarian furry friends knaw on iced veggie pops.

At the zoo, there is one big attraction that even visitors can enjoy – the elephant water cannon! It’s a pressurized water spout that Caldwell’s three African Elephants use to cool off every few days! Keepers control the mega splash pad and spray the mammals with the hose as they swim around in their pool and dive for veggie treats.

The water cools elephants Tonya, Mac, and Emanti off in the Texas heat, while also giving them a massage. Leader of the parade, 43 year-old Tonya, is always the first to plunge into the pool when the cannon is brought out. Staffers say this activity is her favorite way to cool off in the summertime.

“They definitely enjoy the water. Our two males will get in the water themselves on a daily basis. They’ll sit in there and they’ll fight with each other. They’ll dive. Mac is very dramatic when he gets in the water. His brother will give him a little nudge and he’ll just fall over, so they definitely enjoy getting in the water on their own. But, the water cannon is probably Tonya‘s favorite thing in the world. It gives her a massage as well so it probably feels good just to get in the water.” Ricki Snyder, Mammals Zookeeper

This little water park is a great way for guests to get an up close encounter with the gentle giants. Snyder says this experience is unique to the East Texas zoo. Not many wildlife parks offer close experiences with elephants. When the water cannon goes off, their elephants can play in the pool for hours and they are only feet away from the guest railing.

The cannon doesn’t come out everyday. Keepers only use it once or twice a week. The pressurized water system is also used to wash the bottom of the elephant pool and fill it with fresh water.

The best time to see the three elephants playing in the water cannon is on the weekends. While watching, zoo keepers enjoy answering questions about the mammals and teaching about the African giants.