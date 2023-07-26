TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Once a week for a limited time this summer, the Caldwell Zoo picks animals for guests to watch eat watermelons.

“Kind of goes with Wednesday, watermelon Wednesday so, that w w so that’s kind of how we come up with a just a catchy little thing,” said Scotty Stainback, Curator of Mammals, Caldwell Zoo

This time around everyone got to see 16-year-old brother and sister Timber and Tyler enjoy the juicy fruit. They usually spend their days laying in the shade to cool off, but Wednesday they got a special surprise.

“They’re icebox cold temperatures like we have today 100 degrees, it’s a nice, refreshing treat for them,” said Stainback.

Timber got to her watermelon first choosing the biggest one, but Tyler was a little shy to eat in front of an audience, quickly grabbing the watermelon and finding a corner out of view.

“As you can kind of see, they kind of separate it out, so typical siblings, they got their watermelons, and Tyler went to his corner because he doesn’t want his sister to take his watermelon when she finishes,” said Stainback.

Everyone, young and old, gathered around the glass in hopes to see the bears enjoy the fruit and no one was disappointed.

“We go out strategically placed the watermelon so that they’re, brings the animals out front, really close for the guests to see them and to be able to see them just tear into those things and really enjoy them,” said Stainback.

With a different animal chosen every week, it is always worth a trip back to see if your favorite animal was picked. If you missed today’s watermelon Wednesday that’s ok, the zoo will continue to feed their animals this mouth-watering treat every Wednesday until the end of August.