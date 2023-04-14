TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming two baby animals.

The zoo’s new baby kudu, which is a type of antelope, still needs a name. There are four options to vote on:

Chandler

Joey

Remy

Ramsey

You can vote by commenting your favorite name of the options on their Facebook post.

Kudus are one of the tallest antelopes, with males weighing up to 700 pounds. They have 6-10 vertical stripes on their flanks, a white marking between their eyes, white cheeks and a mane that runs down their back. They can live up to 23 years in human care.

Another animal in need of a name is their baby colobus monkey. The options are as follows:

Kijani

Juniper

Sycamore

Teddy

You can vote by commenting on their Facebook post.

Colobus monkeys are unique from other monkeys because they do not have thumbs. They have black fur with a long white mantle and can live up to 30 years in human care.

Voting ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21. The winning names will be announced the following day.