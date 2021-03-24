Caldwell Zoo welcomes 2 new cheetah cubs: Ichabod and Leroy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo welcomed two Cheetah cubs Wednesday.

Since cheetahs are sensitive animals, Caldwell Zoo representatives decided to choose a quiet Wednesday to get the cubs comfortable with their new environment.

The two boys are named Ichabod and Leroy, born to Mary Jo in October 2020.

“We waited till after spring break because we didn’t want to stress out the cats by having a lot of people here,” said Jesse Santee, mammal keeper at the Caldwell Zoo. “And there’s still been a lot of people stopping by. If you’re standing around in one of the exhibits, you can hear people saying ‘oh, there’s cheetahs, oh they’re babies.’ People run over and look at them. You can’t help but look at them, they’re just the best.”

Santee said that the cubs will be fully mature within the next year or so. Leroy is expected to get about 115 lbs.

Santee said the cubs are most energetic in the morning, so it’s best to check them out early.

Ichabod and Leroy will be in the main cheetah habitat starting Wednesday, March 24.