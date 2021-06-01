Cherokee County K9 Officer Odin to get body armor

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County Sheriff’s K9 Officer Odin will soon do his job wearing potentially lifesaving body armor thanks to a donation from the nonprofit group Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The message “Honoring those who served and sacrificed” will be embroidered on the vest, which will help protect Odin from injury if he is shot or stabbed.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,000 vests to K9s at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by donations. It accepts tax-deductible contributions at www.vik9s.org.