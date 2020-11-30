Covid-themed pet names are the latest 2020 trend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Covid-19 has brought lots of change to our lives, most of which has been negative.

But some pet-owners are trying to see the silver lining through names of their furry friends.

On Monday, Rover.com released its annual Top Pet Names Report. Along with the top names of the year, it also revealed that one-third of pet owners across America adopted an additional friend during the pandemic.

Some of the top trending names included:

Covi (up 1,159%)

Rona (up 69%)

Corona (up 24%)

Other top names included “Mando” from the Mandalorian, “Carol” from “Tiger King, and Fauci.