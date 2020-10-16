Dog food recall expands after food contained cancerous mold

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS)– A recall covering popular pet food products has been expanded.

The FDA announced today that Sunshine Mills, Inc. is expanding its voluntary recall of certain pet food products made with corn that contained Aflatoxin at levels above FDA’s action levels.

Aflatoxin is a form of mold that has been linked to cancer.

This is an expansion of a previous recall issued on September 2, 2020, after an investigation conducted along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined that additional corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020 and April 5, 2020 may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin.

At this point, officials say no illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills, Inc. pet food products are affected by this announcement.

The affected products were distributed in retail stores within the United States.

Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull any remaining inventory of these lots from their shelves.

For more information about affected brands and refunds click here.