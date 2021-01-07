Dog rescued from burning home in Lufkin is expected to be ok

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Roxanne, the dog who was rescued by a Lufkin firefighter from a burning home Tuesday, was a Blue Heeler and may get to come home on Thursday after her stay at the vet for smoke inhalation, according to her owner Shelley Dance.

Dance returned home from running errands Tuesday afternoon to find that her house in 400 block of Pershing Avenue was full of smoke.

She said that when she opened the door, her cat, Miss Kitty, ran outside while Roxanne remained in the home. Heavy smoke prevented her from entering to look for Roxanne.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames visible near the back door. They quickly knocked down the fire and began searching for Roxanne.

She was found unresponsive, so firefighters gave her oxygen to which she responded. She was then rushed to Southwood Drive Animal Clinic.

Miss Kitty returned home safely.

Dance said she wants to thank Southwood Drive Animal Clinic for their expert care of Roxanne as well as the firefighters who rescued Roxanne and gave her oxygen to save her life.