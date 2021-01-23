East Texas Exotic Reptile and Pet Show slides into town for the weekend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- There is a new show in East Texas for anyone interested in exotic animals.

People can catch a glimpse of anything that crawls and slithers at the HERPS East Texas Exotic Reptile and Pet Show. This is located at the Longview exhibit building.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to learn that these animals are not all scary, slimy and mean , as well as get you a new pet. Kids with allergies with dogs and cats, this is a great alternative,” said Shawn Gray with HERPS East Texas Exotic Reptile and Pet Show.

Organizers said they have been putting on this event for seven years, but it is only the third time the show has made an appearance is in Longview.

Families can visit on Jan. 23-24 and there will be about 50 vendors with thousands of reptiles.

The vendors breed and produce centipedes, scorpions, tarantulas and jumping spiders.

Prices for the animals can be anything from $20-$20,000 per animal.