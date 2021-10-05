East Texas’ ivory-billed woodpecker declared extinct

TYLER, Texas (KETK)-The ivory-billed woodpecker that called East Texas home is now extinct.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Sept. 29 this bird was on a list 23 species that are being recommended to be removed from the Endangered Species Act because they have become extinct.

The woodpecker was spotted for the last time in April 1944 on the Singer Tract in the Tensas River region of northeast Louisiana. In Texas, it was last seen in 1904 close to the Trinity River north of the city of Liberty.

For decades there was a search in southeastern U.S. and Cuba, but the woodpecker has not been seen again ever since.

The bird was America’s largest woodpecker. It was recognized as an endangered species in 1967 under the Endangered Species Preservation Act.

The ivory-billed woodpecker was the size of a crow, had black and white feathers and the male woodpeckers also had red crests.

In 1837, John James Audubon sailed from New Orleans to Texas to study and paint bird species in North America, wrote Texas Monthly.

“The flight of this bird is graceful in the extreme,” said Audubon.

The woodpecker would eat insects and larvae inside dead trees. A pair of the birds also needed approximately 1,600 acres of forest, said Texas Monthly.

The woodpecker was also nicknamed the “Lord God Bird,” because people would reportedly shout “Lord God!” when they saw it in person.

Some issues that lead to this species extinction were the loss of mature forest habitat and collection, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.