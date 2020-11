LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Ellen Trout Zoo will be accepting unaltered pumpkins so that they will be fresh for the safety of the animals to eat them.

Ellen Trout Zoo said that their animals love pumpkins of all sizes.

If you will be interested in donating your pumpkins, call the Ellen Trout Zoo’s main line when you arrive and ask for directions to donate the pumpkins.