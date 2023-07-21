LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin said that a Malaysian Tapir was born there on Monday. The Malaysian Tapir is one of four species of Tapir and according to the zoo they are an endangered species.

The Malaysian Tapir is the largest kind of Tapir, a herbivorous mammal most closely related to horses and rhinos. The Malaysian Tapir’s pregnancy lasts between 13 to 14 months and they only have one baby, zoo officials said.

This newest young Tapir is currently off exhibit with its mother to make sure it’s nursing fine, according to the zoo.