Ellen Trout Zoo asking for item donations for their animals

“Hermes, one of our education animal ambassadors, is thankful for your donations,” said the zoo.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The Ellen Trout Zoo is asking the community for item donations.

They are asking for newspaper and paper towel/ toilet paper rolls. They only need the cardboard part of the rolls.

These items are used for bedding, lining enclosures, enrichment and more.

The donations can be dropped off any day of the week from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the administrative office or admissions window. The zoo is located at 402 Zoo Cir, Lufkin, TX 75904.