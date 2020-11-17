Former Amazon engineer creates app that turns cat meows into words

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You know the saying there’s an app for that? Well, cat lovers listen up because there’s an application that claims it will actually listen to your cat.

A former Amazon engineer who worked on Alexa has created a new app just for translating cat meows.

Javier Sanchez is a group program manager at Akvelon, a business and technology solutions firm, and says he got his inspiration from a special report done by NPR on the secret language of cats.

“Two years ago NPR did a special called the secret language of cats. It was… it was a piece. And that’s when the lightbulb went on. It was like wow we could make an app on this. And I was fresh off the heels of my job with Alexa and I was like, Okay there could be an app here, but the real version has always been a collar.” Javier Sanchez

Sanchez explained that cats only meow at humans, they do not use them to communicate with each other.

He said that there are general intents that all cats have like “I’m in pain” or “Where’s my mommy?”

Sanchez said that the “gamechanger” is when the cat is at the door. The animal will meow and you will get an alert on your phone that says “Let me in.”

The development of the app is still underway and Sanchez hopes this will not only be fun for cat owners, but provide understanding during this time when more people are stuck at home and isolated with their pets.