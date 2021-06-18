Giraffe Kamili dies while giving birth at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kamili (Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A giraffe has died while giving birth at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin.

“Zoo staffers have been keeping a watchful eye on Kamili, a female Maasai giraffe, since it was determined that she was carrying a baby,” said Gordon Henley Jr., the zoo’s executive director.

The giraffe went into labor on Wednesday.

“She was observed throughout the day and several times during the night. When on the morning of June 17 she had not progressed further, it was determined that something was not right. Ellen Trout Zoo veterinarian Dr. Mike Nance assisted by Dr. Lindsay Syler, Angelina Animal Hospital, and Dr. Julie Swinson, Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, attempted an intervention to help with the delivery.

“Tragically, in spite of their doing everything humanly  possible, neither the offspring or Kamili survived,” Henley said.

Kamili was born at the Ellen Trout Zoo on Jan. 13, 2013.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51