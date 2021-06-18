Giraffe Kamili dies while giving birth at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A giraffe has died while giving birth at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin.

“Zoo staffers have been keeping a watchful eye on Kamili, a female Maasai giraffe, since it was determined that she was carrying a baby,” said Gordon Henley Jr., the zoo’s executive director.

The giraffe went into labor on Wednesday.

“She was observed throughout the day and several times during the night. When on the morning of June 17 she had not progressed further, it was determined that something was not right. Ellen Trout Zoo veterinarian Dr. Mike Nance assisted by Dr. Lindsay Syler, Angelina Animal Hospital, and Dr. Julie Swinson, Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, attempted an intervention to help with the delivery.

“Tragically, in spite of their doing everything humanly possible, neither the offspring or Kamili survived,” Henley said.

Kamili was born at the Ellen Trout Zoo on Jan. 13, 2013.