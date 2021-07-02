Here’s how you can protect your pets from fireworks on 4th of July

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- While many are excited to see fireworks light up the sky this weekend during the 4th of July, our pets are not usually fans of the loud noises caused by the holiday.
Fireworks can make animals panic, and many pets runaway.
Local animal experts said people should try to keep their furry friends inside or make sure their tags are up to date or that they’re microchipped.
“Those loud noises are going to scare the animals, so we want them to be proactive. Put those animals up in an outdoor kennel that’s completely closed or maybe in a laundry room, somewhere like that,” said Aaron Vannoy, a veterinarian.
Pet owners can also get medication for their animals to help keep them calm this holiday weekend.
