LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes.

The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for a one day adult pass, $15 for an adult two day pass, $5 for a child’s one day pass, $8 for a two day child’s pass and children under four get in free.

For more information about upcoming shows visit HERPS Reptile Show online.